Analysts Offer Predictions for Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($3.45) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by $1.50. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 318.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

