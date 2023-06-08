Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CDW’s FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of CDW opened at $172.22 on Thursday. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 20,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 787,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 784,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after acquiring an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

