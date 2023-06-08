Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

CENX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of CENX opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

