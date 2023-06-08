Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

