Analysts Issue Forecasts for Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

IRON stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19. Disc Medicine Opco has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $42.49.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.