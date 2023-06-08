Zacks Research Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $14.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.76 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $411.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

