HC Wainwright Weighs in on Microbot Medical Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microbot Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.
Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.
