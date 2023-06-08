HC Wainwright Weighs in on Microbot Medical Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microbot Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

