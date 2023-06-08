Zacks Research Comments on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on META. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $263.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $276.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.34. The stock has a market cap of $675.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.