William Blair Weighs in on Potbelly Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Potbelly in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Shares of PBPB opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $252.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 107,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Potbelly by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 5,988 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,079.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $133,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

