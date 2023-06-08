AT&T Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

