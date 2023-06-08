Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCK. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

