Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.