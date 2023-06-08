Algorand Price Down 16% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $895.37 million and $67.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00052696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00036220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,636,542,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,072,730 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

