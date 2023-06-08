Frax 1-Day Volume Hits $5.08 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $5.08 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

