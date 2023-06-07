U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

