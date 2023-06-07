Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 320,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 238,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.