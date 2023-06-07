United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

