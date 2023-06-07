United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.
Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
