The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

