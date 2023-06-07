1,044 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

