Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $254,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

