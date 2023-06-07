Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.