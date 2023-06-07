Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

ED stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.