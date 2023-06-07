Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $230,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $2,489,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.9 %

CPB opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.