Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.1 %

C opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

