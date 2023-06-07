The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

