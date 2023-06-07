Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $484.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.19. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $486.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

