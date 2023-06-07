Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $140.41 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695,039 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,150,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $140,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,462,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

