Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $162.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

