Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chemed were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 29.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CHE opened at $542.18 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.47.
A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,469. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
