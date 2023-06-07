Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $128.63 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Simon Property Group worth $128,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.35.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.