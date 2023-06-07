Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.36% of Prudential Financial worth $133,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.