Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 58.com

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at 58.com in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.44.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $236.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,410 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 61,086 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.