Wealth Alliance Purchases 98 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Five Below were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Five Below by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $28,851,000.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

