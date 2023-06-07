Credit Suisse AG Acquires 166,521 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,521 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Annaly Capital Management worth $29,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 412,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 272,591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

