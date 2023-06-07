Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669,318 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $254,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

