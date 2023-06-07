Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

