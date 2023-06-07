Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 394,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,039.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,994,000 after purchasing an additional 452,844 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,842,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,431,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

