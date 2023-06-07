Barclays Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $37.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of CNM opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $224,406.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 46.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi grew its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Core & Main by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,923,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

