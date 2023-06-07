Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.
Chico’s FAS Stock Up 10.6 %
CHS stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.
Several research firms have recently commented on CHS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.
