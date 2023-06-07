Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 10.6 %

CHS stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.