AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 256 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,997. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.97.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

