AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $212.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.09. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

