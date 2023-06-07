Shelton Capital Management Decreases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

