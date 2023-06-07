USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of APH opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

