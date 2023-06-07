Shelton Capital Management Sells 298 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE WSM opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.