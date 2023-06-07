Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 5.8%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 1,384,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,750,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BZ. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 250.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

