Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VFH opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

