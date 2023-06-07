Wealth Alliance Buys 793 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BP were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in BP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 650 ($8.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.91) to GBX 660 ($8.20) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

Shares of BP opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

