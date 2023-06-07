Wealth Alliance Invests $345,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in ANSYS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS stock opened at $325.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.97.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

