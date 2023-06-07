Wealth Alliance Acquires 39 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $443.84 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

