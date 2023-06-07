Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

